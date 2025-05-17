‘Torchbearer of peace’, Labour Party DMI hails Obi of Onitsha at 84

The Labour Party (LP) Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI) has extended warm birthday greetings to His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

In a statement issued on Friday, the directorate celebrated the monarch’s lifetime of service, wisdom, and commitment to national development.

The statement, signed by the Director General of the Directorate, Marcel Ngogbehei, highlighted the Obi’s dual legacy of traditional authority and national leadership.

“Your Majesty, your reign has exemplified the best of traditional leadership in a modern republic,” the statement read, acknowledging the monarch’s previous professional achievements, including his tenure with Shell Petroleum and contributions to national policy dialogue.

“Since ascending the throne in 2002 as the 21st Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe has been instrumental in redefining the role of traditional leadership.

“Under his stewardship, Onitsha has experienced a cultural and economic resurgence, becoming a beacon of progress in southeastern Nigeria,” the statement added.

The Labour Party praised the monarch’s efforts in championing education and cultural preservation, particularly through initiatives like the Chinua Achebe Foundation and the Ofala Festival.

“Your active role in reawakening Igbo identity has solidified your position as a custodian of our heritage and a torchbearer of peace,” Ngogbehei noted.

In a period marked by national challenges, the Obi’s call for inter-ethnic harmony and national cohesion has been a source of inspiration, the LP statement observed. “Your voice has remained firm, reasoned, and full of compassion,” it said, referring to his enduring influence on national unity.

The party’s leadership also underscored the alignment between the Obi’s values and those of the Labour Party under its National Chairman, Bar Julius Abure.

“Your life work resonates with our mission to build a fairer, more integrated Nigeria—one where tradition and progress are partners in development,” Ngogbehei affirmed.

Describing the monarch as a “fatherly presence” with “intellectual depth and spiritual strength,” the Labour Party acknowledged his lasting impact on generations of Nigerians.

His dedication to both grassroots empowerment and elite engagement, the statement said, sets a high bar for leadership.

As the nation and the Igbo community mark this milestone, the Labour Party reiterated its admiration and support.

“We salute your legacy. May your days be long, your wisdom ever fresh, and your legacy continue to guide us toward a better future,” the message added.

The statement ended with resounding well-wishes: “Happy Birthday, Igwe! Long live the Obi of Onitsha. Long live the Igbo nation. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe remains one of Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers, known for blending the wisdom of ancient customs with the demands of modern governance.

“His 84th birthday is not just a personal celebration but a national moment of reflection on the enduring value of principled leadership.”

