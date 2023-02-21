Ishola Michael – Bauchi

The Bauchi State Coordinator of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), a World Bank supported project, Dr Kabir Ibrahim, Tuesday said the state government has made adequate arrangements for the full implementation of the project in the state.

Dr Kabir Ibrahim made this known at a meeting with steering and technical committees members of the project held at the State Project Management Unit in Bauchi.

The Coordinator, who is the Director-General of the State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for his outstanding support to the implementation unit which made it possible for the state to be in the forefront of benefiting from the project.

He explained that the ACReSAL project which is a 6-year strategic project prioritizing actions within four components including Dryland Management, Community Climate Resilience, Institutional Strengthening and Project Management and Contingent Emergency Response, would address environmental challenges and improve the livelihoods of the benefitting communities.

He said, “I am highly delighted to brief this meeting that we have made significant achievements in developing our action plans for the implementation of the World Bank supported project in partnership with the World Bank to be implemented in 19 northern states.”

According to him, “At the implementation unit, we will ensure effective and judicious utilization of all the funds for the benefit of the state and its people.”

On his part, the State Commissioner for Environment who is the chairman of the steering committee, Hamisu Mu’azu Shira, said the project is a welcome development to the state, hence the need for the steering committee to engage all the critical stakeholders to achieve the desired objectives.

Hamisu Shira assured of the continued support to the state government to the implementation unit and therefore urged the committees to do their best to ensure the state government succeeded in the implementation of the project.

