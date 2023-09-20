Anxious Journalists were denied entrance into the High Complex venue of the Bauchi State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal which is expected to deliver its judgment on Wednesday.

When the Journalists got to the last gate into the premises having crossed three other checkpoints, they were told that the Secretary of the Tribunal, Mrs. Hafsat Kings had instructed that Journalists should not be allowed.

Leader of the Security personnel at the gate showed a list of accredited media organisations for the coverage of the proceedings which only included NTA, Channels and AIT.

All efforts to talk them into allowing other Journalists access failed saying that only the Secretary of the Tribunal can give them directives on who should be allowed.

After a call was put across to her, the Secretary of the Tribunal ordered the NAN Correspondent to get inside leaving other Journalists stranded at the gate.

Meanwhile, the main Ahmadu Bello Way has been blocked by fully armed security operatives comprising the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Army and other nonuniform personnel.

The ever-busy way in the Bauchi metropolis has been Deserted as traffic was diverted to other roads pending the time the judgement will be delivered.

