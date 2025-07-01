Bauchi govt expresses worry over maternal mortality rate

… inaugurates acceleration advocacy committee to mitigate

Bauchi State Government has expressed worry over the 2023 National Demographic and Health Information Survey (NDHIS), which rated the state as the worst in the North-East subregion in terms of maternal mortality.

The expression was made by the State Commissioner for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Sani Mohammed Dambam, during the inauguration of the Accelerating Implementation of Maternal, Neonatal Child Nutrition and Health Innovations (AIM-MNCHN) advocacy champions held at the Conference Room of the State Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Bauchi, on Tuesday.

Dambam expressed concern over the alarming maternal mortality in Bauchi, stressing that the state’s poor maternal health indices are largely due to preventable causes.

The commissioner, who was represented by the chairman of the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, emphasised the need for concerted efforts by stakeholders and development partners to tackle the crisis.

He said, “The state government has taken steps to address challenges in the health sector, one of which is the recent approval of an upward review of salaries for health workers in state-owned facilities, aimed at retaining medical personnel and ensuring they receive wages on par with their counterparts in federal health institutions.”

He urged the newly inaugurated advocacy champions to collaborate with professional bodies such as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), and the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD) to raise awareness on antenatal care, hospital delivery, and postnatal services.

President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Bauchi State Chapter, and the State Project Team Lead, Dr Umma Hani Ja’afaru, said that the AIM-MNCNH project focuses on addressing postpartum haemorrhage, one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in the country.

She explained that the initiative is supported by a consortium of partners, including Pathfinder International, the African Centre of Excellence for Population Health and Policy (ACEPHAP), and the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CSSI).

According to her, the project aims to promote evidence-based advocacy and introduce innovative maternal health products to improve outcomes.

Ja’afaru said, “AIM-MNCNH aims to also build a community of advocates, technical voices and champions for MNCNH through evidence-based advocacy, clarify the policy pathway for the introduction of innovative maternal health product bundles for improved postpartum haemorrhage care, and translate evidence into policy change and clinical practice, ensuring the availability of products and capacity to administer them at the last mile by frontline health workers.”

The project team lead noted that the champions were selected based on their commitment, influence, capacity and track records in advocating for maternal, newborn and child nutrition health innovations.

“With a deep understanding of the local health landscape and a proven ability to mobilise stakeholders and drive meaningful change, we are confident that AIM-MNCNH innovations advocacy champions will be instrumental in promoting and sustaining MNCNH innovations in Bauchi State.

Providing an overview of the project, Dr Amina Mohammed stated that the state maternal mortality ratio stands at 512 deaths per 100,000 live births, with postpartum haemorrhage accounting for 27.1 per cent of the cases.

She said the AIM-MNCNH initiative will deploy the E-MOTIVE trial to improve care for postpartum complications.

In a goodwill message, the National President of MWAN, Professor Rosemary Nkemdilim, said the inauguration of the advocacy champions marks a significant milestone in the association’s commitment to advancing maternal, newborn, and child health and nutrition through innovation and collaboration.

“As you wear this mantle with dignity and resolve, let your advocacy be grounded in evidence, your voice strong with compassion and your service anchored in purpose,” she added.

Bauchi State was selected to pilot the MNCNH innovation champion project and is expected to support existing structures, particularly the RMNCAH+N Technical Working Group.

