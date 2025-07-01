FG sets up committee for Nigeria’s first international airshow in December

The Federal Government has inaugurated a joint committee to oversee preparations for Nigeria’s first-ever International Airshow, scheduled for December 2025.

The committee established by the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), is tasked with finalising key arrangements, including the selection of a venue and coordination with relevant stakeholders.

According to a statement from the ministry on Monday, the initiative aims to deepen national collaboration and strengthen Nigeria’s aerospace workforce.

The decision was formalised during a courtesy visit by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, to the Nigerian Air Force headquarters in Abuja.

The ministry’s Head of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, signed the statement confirming the development.

Kana, while addressing senior NAF officials, expressed gratitude for the Air Force’s consistent professionalism and emphasised the importance of inter-agency cooperation to ensure the airshow’s success.

He noted that global airshows typically feature both civilian and military components, urging the Chief of Air Staff to leverage the NAF’s technical expertise and platforms to deliver a “spectacular air display to showcase Nigeria’s air power.”

Kana also extended an invitation to the Chief of Air Staff for an upcoming diplomatic meeting involving ambassadors to Nigeria, facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He added that engagements with foreign airline operators and other international partners were already yielding support for the event.

The airshow is expected to attract leading aviation and defence companies from around the world to exhibit their goods and services.

It is projected to serve as a major platform for business deals while boosting the country’s economy, cultural influence, and tourism sector.

In response, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, affirmed the Air Force’s readiness to support the event. He pledged full deployment of NAF resources and expertise to ensure a successful outing.

“Let the committee go ahead and decide the venue of the event, work out other modalities; we have credible hands to partner with the Ministry of Aviation. We must do everything possible to ensure the success of the event,” he said.

