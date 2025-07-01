Heat wave: Thousands evacuated as wildfires rage in Turkey, France, others

Wildfires swept through parts of Turkey and France on Monday, forcing over 50,000 people to evacuate as Europe faced an unusually early and intense summer heatwave.

Authorities in France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Germany issued health alerts, while the Netherlands, typically spared from such extremes, also warned of high temperatures and humidity in the coming days.

“Large parts of Western Europe are experiencing extreme heat and heatwave conditions that are normally observed in July or August, rather than June,” said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

She noted that in some areas, temperatures were “5-10 degrees Celsius warmer than they otherwise should have been at this time of the year.”

In Turkey, the wildfires burned into their second day in the western province of Izmir, intensified by strong winds, according to Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli.

The AFAD emergency management authority reported that more than 50,000 people had been evacuated across five regions — with over 42,000 of them from Izmir alone.

Coastal areas in Turkey have been increasingly affected by wildfires in recent years, which scientists attribute to hotter and drier summers caused by human-induced climate change.

In France, temperatures soared to over 40°C (104°F) on Sunday, sparking wildfires in the southwestern Aude department. The fires burned 400 hectares, leading to evacuations from a campsite and an abbey. Authorities said the fires were under control but not yet fully extinguished.

Meteo France placed 84 of the country’s 101 departments under an orange heatwave alert from Monday through midweek.

From tennis fans waiting in line at Wimbledon to tourists at Rome’s Colosseum and locals in Seville, the heat has made daily life uncomfortable.

“It’s about 20 degrees warmer than I’m used to and I’m sunburnt all over,” said Scott Henderson, a tennis fan from Scotland attending Wimbledon.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET said the country was on track for its hottest June ever.

“Over the next few days, at least until Thursday, intense heat will continue in much of Spain,” said AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo.

Temperatures in Seville, where a United Nations conference is underway, reached 42°C. Municipal worker Bernabe Rufo, wiping down a fountain, said, “It’s awful. We need to be looking for shade constantly.”

The highest recorded temperature in Spain hit 43.7°C in El Granado.

Italy’s Health Ministry issued red heat alerts for 16 cities, including Rome and Milan. In the northern Lombardy region, authorities are planning to ban outdoor work during the hottest hours, responding to union requests.

In Germany, temperatures hit 34°C across large swaths of the west and southwest on Monday. Authorities urged residents to limit water use as demand surged.

The heatwave has caused water levels on the Rhine River to drop, disrupting shipping and increasing freight costs, according to commodity traders.

Electricity prices in Germany and France also surged due to higher demand for cooling.

Health experts warn that extreme heat poses serious risks — especially to the elderly, babies, outdoor workers, and economically vulnerable groups.

Swiss Re recently reported that heat kills up to 480,000 people annually, surpassing the combined death toll from floods, earthquakes, and hurricanes. It also threatens infrastructure, economies, and healthcare systems.

Scientists widely agree that burning fossil fuels, which emit greenhouse gases, is the primary driver of climate change. Last year was the hottest ever recorded globally.

