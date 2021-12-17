Bauchi govt constitutes, inaugurates 30 member review committee on creation of Sayawa Chiefdom

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has inaugurated the 30 member committee constituted to review the implementation of the reports of Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar on the creation of Sayawa Chiefdom.

While inaugurating the committee on Friday at the Government House, the governor charged them to be meticulous in the discharge of the task given to them stressing that the task is an onerous one.

The Governor took time to review the various commissions of enquiries set up the aftermath of the different ethno-religious crises in the area which led to the loss of lives and properties saying that such must stop.

He said that, “the relative peace in Tafawa Balewa and environs must not be taken for granted, we must do everything humanly and administratively possible to ensure that the peace is maintained even beyond the area to cover the entire state”.

Bala Mohammed added that, “as a responsible and responsive government, we are determined to ensure that the issue was rested once and for all. I therefore urge you to do diligent work which will be acceptable to all the stakeholders”.

The Governor however indicted the previous government for lack of political will to implement all the reports of the commissions aside from the Isa Yuguda led which took the bold step of going as far as enacting a law that created the Sayawa Chiefdom.

According to the Governor, The terms of reference of the committee are: To resolve the issue of Sayawa Chiefdom as recommended by Justice Babalakin, Shehu Awak and Justice Bala Umar’s Committees and the enabling Law on the creation of the Chiefdom and establish the demarcation, allocation of capital and the modalities for the appointment of the Chief, his Class and Title.

The Committee is To also discuss and resolve all agitations within the Chiefdom including resettlement of those driven out of Tafawa Balewa Town at Burgel Junction; recommend Legal modalities of establishing the Chiefdom if necessary as well To report on any matter incidental to the assignment.

“With these short addresses, it is my pleasure to inaugurate the committee to the glory of God and benefit of the people of Bauchi State”.

In his response on behalf of members of the Committee, the Chairman, Ambassador Jibrin Dada Chinade thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of membership of the committee from among the many equally qualified people in the state.

Jibrin Dada Chinade said that, “the task ahead of us an onerous one but by the grace of God, we will do our best to deliver as expected so that all people of the state will be proud of the outcome”.

The Committee Chairman called for support from all the stakeholders of the area to support and cooperate with it to enable it to get to the conclusion in record time.

Other members of the committee are: Sen. Adamu Ibrahim Gumba; Ambassador David Bala Gambar; Major General Yakubu Usman (Rtd); Prof. Salisu Shehu and Sheikh Dan’azumi Musa T/Balewa as members.

Others are: State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); Ibrahim Musa T/Balewa; Surv. Yahaya Baba; Umar Barau Ningi, mni xi. 2 Representatives of Bauchi Emirate Council and Alh. Garba Mohammed Noma (Jarman Bauchi).

Also appointed as members are: Yusuf Garba (Chairman Alkaleri LGA); Engr. Salmanu Mohammed; Prof. Sylvester S. Shikyil, SAN; Prof. S. M. Yalams; Chairman of ZAAR Devt. Association and Chairman of JHAR Forum.

The rest are: Hon. Aminu Tukur Duguryel; Engr. Ahmed Moh’d Yakubu Jumba representing Jamaatul Nasril Islam (JNI); Chairman, Zauren Gwanto; Representative of Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Representative of Ministry of Justice.

Also included are; Representative of Local Government Service Commission; Representative of Bauchi State House of Assembly; Hon. Musa Mohammed Lumo, Members representing Lere/Bula constituency in the State House of Assembly; Hon. Musa Wakili Nakwada, Member representing Bogoro Constituency in the State House of Assembly; Hon. Bala Ali, Member representing Dass Constituency in the State House of Assembly; Representatives of the 2 Major Political Parties (PDP & APC); Surv. Adamu Chindo, former Deputy Surveyor-General; Hashimu Yakubu, Special Adviser, Gen. Services, SSG’s Office while Barr. Kefas Magaji, Special Adviser, Legal Matters will serve as Secretary and Danjuma Garba Permanent Secretary, General Services Department, SSG’s Office will serve as Asst. Secretary

It will be recalled that the administration of former Governor, Isa Yuguda had assented to the law creating the Sayawa Chiefdom but the bone of contention has remained the headquarters of the Chiefdom as well as the procedure of selecting the Chief and his nomenclature.

