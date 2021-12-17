Miss World organisers postpone final ceremony after 23 beauty queens test positive for COVID-19

The final of the Miss World competition has been postponed after 23 of the beauty queens were struck down with COVID-19, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Friday.

The beauty pageant was due to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, presented by Peter Andre.

But just hours before the 70th final was due to begin, organisers announced it was to be postponed after 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for coronavirus.

Miss England, Rehema Muthamia, 25, said she was devastated by the news having reached the top 30 of the final.

Rehema, from north west London, said: “We are all devastated to have come this far. We had the most amazing final show rehearsed for the 70th Miss World. For this to happen on the day of the event was a shock to us all. But safety must come first.

“I’ve already had the most incredible opportunity to take part and I’m grateful to have had the chance to make friends from all over the world. I’ve also had a wonderful experience in Puerto Rico.

Miss World organisers said the contest was cancelled for the health and safety of the contestants and will be rearranged and held within the next 90 days.

Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World, added: “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organisers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room.

“However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.

The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this.

“Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries. We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, who we have grown to know and love, to compete for the Miss World crown.”

