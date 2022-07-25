Bauchi govt appreciates UNICEF over cordial relationship

Bauchi State government has expressed its appreciation to UNICEF over the state’s cordial relationship with the International Organization/ World body for its support to the state in so many activities, especially in the area of capacity building, adding that the GEP3 project that came on board in the state in 2012 has recorded tremendous success in the state.

The Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde stated this while declaring open the three-day Media Dialogue on Girls’ Education by Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with UNICEF.

The Hon. Commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary, in the ministry, Dr Sule Adamu Madara at the three-day Media Dialogue as a part of activities of project called the Girl’s Education 3 (GEP3) funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom and implemented by UNICEF.

Speaking further, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde said, “The Ministry of Education has enjoyed a very cordial relationship with UNICEF, who has been supporting the state in so many activities, especially where capacity building is involved highlighting that, “The GEP 3 Project, that came on board in 2012 has recorded tremendous successes in the state and the state government had promised to sustain the activities of the project even after the project’s close-out and the government is working to fulfil the promise that we have made.”

He noted that the promise that was made was witnessed by the three Premier Traditional rulers in the state, among whom was the Emir of Bauchi, Emir of Katagum and the Emir of Missau, emphasizing that this shows that the government is committed to continuing with the project even after the close-out.

Consequently, he explained that “not only the impact of the project in the state is huge that in the past, while the number of the out-of-school girls that we used to find in our cities had grossly come down now.

The Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Education, Bauchi State, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde thereby described the project as a very good achievement that GEP 3 education has brought a lot of joy to the people of Bauchi state, stressing that for this, “we are very grateful for that and as I told you earlier we are ready to sustain the project and to keep the project moving after the close- out of the project.

“But if we are lucky, and they see the reason to extend the project from GEP3-GEP 4, we would further appreciate that because the impact is there on the ground for everybody to see. We remain grateful to UNICEF, and we hope that this kind of partnership would continue to flourish between the Bauchi State Government and UNICEF.

“I think with that, I will end my remarks and wish you a successful engagement in Bauchi state and journey mercy while embarking on your journey to return to Niger State. Thank you very much,” Tilde stated.

