Bauchi gov visits Atiku amidst insinuation of rift between duo

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, on Tuesday visited the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in Abuja.

This visit comes on the heels of insinuations that the governor was set to withdraw from the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the main opposition party after he was allegedly snubbed by Atiku.

But Bala Mohammed wrote on his Twitter and Facebook accounts: “Today, I led a delegation of Bauchi State stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Abuja on a courtesy visit to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

The governor further wrote that “key to our discussion were issues relating to the progress of our great party.”

The delegation included respected elders of the party who are either personal friends of the presidential candidate as well as party leaders in the state including the Speaker of Bauchi State House, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UK Govt Says It No Longer Advises Against Travel To Abuja, But….

The United Kingdom government on Mondays said it no longer advises against travel to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, but added that risks still remain high…

I Got Contact Of Syndicate Members From A Convict I Met In Prison —Suspected Car Thief

A 23-year-old suspect, Isaiah Timileyin, who was among the four arrested for being in possession of a car suspected to have been snatched, has told police operatives how he linked up with other gang members through a convict still serving his term in a prison…

Strike Suspension: SSANU Urges FG To Implement Agreement, Lists Worst-Funded State Universities

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian universities (SSANU) has called on the Federal Government to uphold and speedily implement the agreement that occasioned the suspension of the protracted strike by ASUU…

Liverpool put up for sale by FSG

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group have surprisingly put the club up for sale, The Sun reported…