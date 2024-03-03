Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has tasked religious leaders with using their sermons and preachings to promote peace and peaceful coexistence among their adherents.

He also charged them to engage in prayers for the good of Nigeria and for the leaders to have the fear of God as they lead the country out of the myriad of challenges militating against progress.

The governor and other guests from within and outside Nigeria were among the Muslim faithful that converged on Gwallaga Juma’at Mosque for the national preaching session of Jama’atul Izatil Bid’ah Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) held on Saturday in Bauchi.

The preaching session attracted people from across the 36 states of the Federation, including the FCT, as well as other African countries such as the Niger Republic and Cameroon.

While commending JIBWIS for organising the national preaching sessions, Bala Mohammed enjoined religious leaders and the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for the peace of the land and for Allah’s intervention amidst the present challenges.

The governor said that his administration will continue to support all religious groups for continuous development and that the preaching session came at a time when Nigeria needed Allah’s intervention given the current challenges.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of JIBWIS, Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau commended Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his love and support for religious activities.

He said that the national preaching session would be used for prayers for Allah’s intervention in the various challenges facing Nigeria and the world.

In the same vein, the National Secretary of JIBWIS, Sheikh Kabiru Gombe, commended the Governor for supporting all activities of JIBWIS both in the state and the country as a whole, saying that he remains an inspiration to the leadership.

Chairman of JIBWIS in Bauchi State, Prof. Abubakar Zubairu Madaki, also eulogised the commitment of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed towards promoting Islamic religion in the state and beyond.

Abubakar Zubairu Madaki informed the gathering that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has been supporting various religious groups and activities, pledging to continue to support the administration to enable it to succeed.

Various Islamic scholars from within and outside Nigeria preached during the national preaching sessions.