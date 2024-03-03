The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana; and Founder of IA-Foundation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, have solicited support for out-of-school children in Nigeria.

They spoke at the Non-Governmental Organisation, IA-Foundation’s Annual Charity Event 2024 Lagos, themed Panacea to a Menace, held on Saturday in Lagos.

The NIDCOM boss appealed to Nigerians in the Diaspora to follow suit on what the IA-Foundation’s founder is doing for the betterment of the country.

She said the theme of the event is very apt and the timing is highly auspicious, as all hands must be on deck to offer solutions to the multitude of problems confronting the country.

According to her, this initiative is highly commendable and should be supported as a means of complementing government efforts aimed at addressing this problem and ensuring that out-of-school children have access to quality education.

She explained that the Foundation’s position is highly impressive and a very important mission in nation-building as it helps in bridging the gap and meeting the educational needs of out-of-school children in the country.

Speaking also, Femi Falana stated that every Nigerian in the Diaspora can contribute to the development of this country because the government cannot do it alone.

Falana noted that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world today, despite huge resources.

He, therefore, commended her initiative, assuring total support for it.

In her remarks, the founder of IA-Foundation, Mrs Ibironke Adeagbo, emphasised the need to take remedial action as the situation escalates to a dangerous position.

Ibironke also said there is a need to plan and design solutions based on collaboration, create strategies, and have accurate data, noting that this led to the launch of IA-AP.

According to her, the Foundation pursues an ideology where they give opportunity to all, especially those under depriving circumstances, to benefit from the potential transforming power of education.

