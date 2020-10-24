Bauchi gov charges new Emir of Zazzau to treat his subjects with kindness, equity

Newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali has been charged to be fair to all his subjects as well as members of his Emirate Council irrespective of their religious, tribal or political affiliations.

The charge was given by Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir when the Emir accompanied by some members of the Zazzau Emirate Council paid him a courtesy visit at the Council Chambers, Government House, Bauchi on Friday.

Bala Mohammed said that it has become necessary for the new Emir to administer his domain with fairness by treating his subjects with kindness and equity as he has now become the father of all since his appointment.

The Governor also said that the visit by the Emir to Bauchi will go along way towards strengthening the long existing relationship between the people of Zazzau Emirate and that of Bauchi.

The Governor who congratulated him for his appointment by the Kaduna State Government as the 19th Emir of Zazzau urged him to consider the appointment as an opportunity for him to rededicate himself to the service of his people.

He said: “I feel highly delighted to receive Your Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali on a short visit to Bauchi State, the Pearl of Tourism. I would like to, on behalf of the Government and good People of the State, welcome you and your entourage. It is indeed a momentous occasion.”

Bala Mohammed added that: “Your Royal Highness, the jubilation and enthusiasm that greeted your appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau is a clear indication of your acceptance to the generality of the people of your Emirate.”

” Indeed, you made history in the Zazzau Emirate for clinching the throne of your grandfather after about 100 years. We once again congratulate you for this great achievement”, the Governor added

Bala Mohammed further stressed the need for continued partnership between the state government and the Zazzau Emirate so as to maintain the cordial relationship for the benefit of their citizens.

He enthused that, “Bauchi and Kaduna States have been together for a long time. Apart from sharing common borders from different angles, our strong historical links are immemorial. We are brothers and sisters and we have no alternative but to continue to survive as one people.”

The Governor who spoke through his Deputy, Senator Baba Tela expressed confidence that as a seasoned Administrator, the new Emir will discharge his assigned responsibilities diligently by managing his people effectively.

Speaking Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali said that the visit is to seek for continued mutual partnership between his Emirate, Bauchi Emirate and the Bauchi state government.

“Your Excellency, you are aware of the long cordial relationship between Zazzau Emirate, Bauchi Emirate and the Bauchi State Government. We are here in Bauchi to solicit for continued support and collaboration.”

Ambassador Ahmed Bamali assured of his desire to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the late Emir for the progress and development of the Emirate.

In appreciation of his visit to Bauchi, the Emirs of Bauchi, Misau, Ningi, Dass and the representatives of the Emirs of Katagum and Jama’are were in attendance for solidarity with the new Emir of Zazzau as contained in a statement by Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor.

