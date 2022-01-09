Bauchi expresses readiness to collaborate with NTI over training of its teachers

As part of efforts to improve the quality of its teachers, Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State has expressed his readiness to collaborate with the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), Kaduna in the training and retraining of its teachers.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations unit of the NTI and made available to Tribune Online on Sunday in Kaduna.

Muhammad expressed the willingness when the Director and Chief Executive of NTI, Prof Musa Garba Maitafsir, paid him a visit at the Government House, Bauchi at the weekend.

The Governor solicited for collaboration with NTI to conduct “teacher demography and to train and retrain teachers” in order to improve quality and effective classroom delivery.

The NTI Chief Executive was in Bauchi State to appreciate the government for their support to the Institute in the state and solicited the government’s approval for the continued use of the state-owned facilities for the Institute’s various programmes.

Prof Maitafsir also monitored the HIV and AIDs training workshops organised by NTI, under the SDGs in the state, at Joly Guest Inn and Resort, Bauchi, venue of the North-East training, where he urged the participants to take issues of morality more serious and advocated that morality is the only solution to the HIV/AIDs and other vulnerable diseases.

Prof Maitafsir also commended the Governor for his support to the Institute in the state, saying his goes to show his penchant desire to improve our education sector.

