Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has expressed deep concern over the frequent cases of sexual harassment and other forms of domestic violence especially among women and girls in Bauchi.

The Emir therefore stressed the need for adequate measures to be taken by all stakeholders to tackle the menace.

The Emir who was ably represented by Dan Saran Bauchi, Alhaji Jibrin Hussaini Jibo was speaking when Women for Women International through the Atlas Corp Community Impacts projects organised a one-day Engagement meeting with State and Community Stakeholders to get feedback on increasing access to violence-free space for women and girls at the grassroots level in Bauchi state.

While commending the Convener of the meeting, Victoria Ayodele Fajinmi, the Emir promised support to the campaign, aimed at enhancing the well-being of women and girls who are the most vulnerable.

During the meeting held at the National Human Rights Commission, Bauchi, on Tuesday, Programme Coordinator of Bauchi sub-office of Women for Women International, Naomi Gokwat, in her opening remarks, expressed her gratitude to the stakeholders who attended the programme.

She highlighted that the meeting was a follow-up to earlier stakeholders meeting that was conducted on March 13, 2024.

She reminded the stakeholders of the action points that were agreed upon since the last meeting.

She also said the meeting was to review the last meeting and to get feedback on what each stakeholder has done to ensure violence-free space for women and girls.

Na’omi Gokwat mentioned that the meeting resulted from a small grant of $1,209 given to one of the staff, Victoria Ayodele Fajimin to carry out a community impact project.

In her project updates, Victoria Ayodele Fajinmi gave reasons for free space, which included protection for a Violence-free space providing a shield against abuse, giving women and girls the protection they deserve.

She also mentioned some of the activities that were carried out since inception of the project which included Advocacy meetings with the office of the First Lady of Bauchi, Dr Aisha Mohammed, office of the National Human Rights Commission.

Other activities included a radio program, stakeholders meetings, and community sensitization.

At the end of the meeting, stakeholders agreed on the following recommendations stressing the need to draft a policy on increasing access to violence-free space for women and girls.

There is also a need to incorporate violence-free space for women and girls into the curriculum, continue awareness creation for the grassroots community as well as the need for sustainability of the project by creating a strong network and WhatsApp group for the stakeholders that attended the meeting.

The meeting was attended by 40 stakeholders from various organisations, including the Ministry of Justice, Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi Command, Bauchi Emirate Council, Sustainable Development Goals (SSGs), Guidance and Counseling unit of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State Action Committee on Gender Base Violence, FIDA, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Former member of state6 House of Assembly Hon. Maryam Garba Bagel, and NAWOJ.

Others were Social Welfare unit of Bauchi LGA, Civil Society Organization, Local Education Authority, Ward Development Committee (WDC), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Village / District Heads of Tirwun, Liman Katagum, Nabardo, Hakimi Bula, Change Agents, CAN, JNI, and many others.

