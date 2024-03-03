The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau, has commended personnel of the Nigerian Army have been commended for remaining apolitical since the return to democratic governance in the country in 1999, thereby strengthening civil rule.

The commendation was made on Saturday during the 2023 edition of the West African Social Activities (WASA) organised by the Nigerian Army 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi.

Auwal Jatau who was the special guest of honour at the occasion said that, “As we all know, the Nigerian Army has the constitutional role of defending the territorial integrity of the nation. I am pleased to note that the Nigerian Army has been performing this role creditably, in addition to actively collaborating with other security agencies to maintain internal security in the country.

“Since the return of the country to democratic rule, the Nigerian Army has remained apolitical and focused on its constitutional role of defending the integrity of the nation and intervening in local crises and counterinsurgency.”

He added that he hopes that the Army and other arms of the military will maintain the posture for their development and development of the nation in general.

“The meritorious performance of the Nigerian Army in international peacekeeping has greatly portrayed Nigeria as a force to be reckoned with in international politics and military strategy.”

Auwal Jatau noted that the conduct of the annual social activities will go a long way in consolidating the existing harmonious relationship among the various cultural groups in the barracks.

The deputy governor also pointed out that the relationship between the Army and the people of Bauchi State has been very cordial, hence the need for the present administration to continue working harmoniously in partnership with the Nigerian Army to ensure peace and security in the state.

He stated further that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has been providing the Army and other security agencies with the necessary logistic support for the effective discharge of their duties.

According to him, “The holding of the annual social activities underscores the adage that ‘All works and no play, makes Jack a dull boy’. Having tirelessly and stressfully worked throughout the year therefore, it is only proper that officers and men of the Nigerian Army have a time to not only freshen up but to also socialise.

“The Barracks community, like the bigger Nigerian society, comprises people with diverse social and cultural backgrounds. I would therefore like to congratulate and rejoice with officers and men of the Nigerian Army here in Bauchi on the occasion of the 2024 WASA,” he added.

He therefore congratulated the Brigade Commander, Nigerian Army, 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, Brigadier General Emmanuel Egbe, on his achievements recorded since he took over the mantle of leadership in the Brigade.

He reassured all the stakeholders in the security that the administration will not relent in its effort to provide logistic support and ensure conducive working environment to curb insecurity and all forms of crime and criminality across the state.

In a welcome address, the Brigade Commander, Nigerian Army 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, Brigadier General Emmanuel Egbe expressed gratitude to the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed for its numerous support to the Army.

The Brigade Commander assured that the Army would not relent in working towards defending the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

According to him, the WASA is an annual event aimed at affording personnel the opportunity to interact with each other in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere through various social activities.