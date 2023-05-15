Determined to ensure speedy delivery of justice in not-too-difficult civil cases that border on contractual agreements not more than the sum of N3m, Bauchi State has established a Small Claims Court (SCC).

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar described the Small Claims Court (SCC) as a simplified judicial process that ensures speedy dispensation of simple debts and liquidated money demand cases in accordance with the soul and spirit of doing business.

Rabi Talatu said that the State Judiciary started this judicial intervention on Thursday, 11th May 2023 with three Courts across the State under the presiding Magistrates, Kawu Bala Esq, Abdullahi Garba Esq, and Zainab Shu’aibu Esq.

While unveiling the Small Claims Court, the Chief Judge said that the successful operationalization of the Court is largely dependent upon a functional and highly committed Judicial Committee under the chairmanship of Justice Mu’azu Abubakar.

According to her, “The Bauchi state Judiciary is starting this judicial intervention with three courts in which two will be situated in Bauchi Judicial Division and One in Katagum Judicial Division. The monetary jurisdiction of this court is a maximum of N3, 000, 000”.

She however assured that the intervention would be improved upon as time goes on in order to ease accessibility to the courts across the state.

She also said that the Judicial Committee has already posted key Court support officials like Sheriff’s, Bailiffs, Court Clerks, Court Registrars, among others, to the various Courts.

The Chief Judge added that in addition, a website has been created for the High Court of Justice and a portal for the Small Claims Court hosted on the website.

“The profile page will be populated by historical information on Small.Claims Court, Copy of the Practice Directions No.2 of 2022 and Handbook, location of each court, names and designation of each presiding judge, performance reports, copies of judgments and any other information the committee may prescribe from time to time,” She said.

Rabi Talatin Umar also said that, “All necessary forms, summons and files have been printed. I can comfortably assure you that we are ‘good to go’, as she formally inaugurated the Small Claims Court of Bauchi state on 11th Day of May, 2023.”

In his remarks, the Chief Registrar of the Bauchi state High Court, Barrister Subilim Emmanuel Danjuma, said that the SCC is a judicial intervention derived from the global best practice in facilitating enforcement of contracts for micro, small and medium size enterprises (MSMEs) and improving access to justice for small business holders.





Subilim Danjuma further explained that the Small Claims Courts are a specialized fast-tract courts primarily established to within the existing structure of magistrate courts designated to provide claimants with an accessible, inexpensive, and speedy resolution platform for simple and liquidated debt recovery disputes.