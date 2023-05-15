The Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, Lata Tondon has shown her support to Hilda Baci.

Hilda Baci has presently broken Lata Tondon’s record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Tondon, in her message to Hilda Baci, gave her a shout-out on Instagram and wished her the best.

The journey which started on May 11th in Lagos state witnessed Hilda Baci going through different levels of stress and emotional torture to break the existing record. Tondon set a record when she cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in India in 2019, but Baci has cooked for over 87 hours and still counting.

She captioned the video, “All the best Hilda. Hope to see you on Official Site of Guinness Book Of World Record Soon !!”