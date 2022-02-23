Bauchi Assembly directs executive to construct bypass in Alkaleri to ease transportation, traffic control

Bauchi State House of Assembly on Tuesday during its plenary, unanimously approved a motion directing the state government on the need to construct a bypass road in Alkaleri town to ease traffic on market days and reduce accidents.

The House then directed the Clerk to immediately communicate the House’s recommendations to the Executive Arm for action.

The member representing Pali Constituency, Yusuf Muhammad Bako had moved a motion calling on the State Government to construct a bye-pass, feeder road and electricity in some villages in Pali Constituency of Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Leading debate on the motion, Yusuf M. Bako said that his motion was meant to alleviate the hardships encountered by people of his Constituency whenever they want to access the headquarters of the Local Government, basic healthcare and social services.

According to him, Bauchi-Alkaleri Highway is the major route linking commuters to Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States and whenever it is market day in Alkaleri on Sundays, motorists find it difficult to pass due to hold-ups, hence the need to have a bye-pass road in Alkaleri in order to ease the problem.

The Member added that Alkaleri is one of the largest local governments in the State with very poor demographic terrain and hard-to-reach areas, especially during the rainy season in which roads are being washed away by flooding and erosion due to lack of culverts and drainages.

Yusuf Muhammad Bako therefore requested the House to call on the State Government to construct a by-pass road in Alkaleri town, construct in Bayan Banki Alkaleri, Unguwar Sarkin Fawa, Panti-Doka-Buriburi-Bakin Kogi, construct feeder roads and electricity in; Guma-Bada Koshi-Monna-Gangar-Gyangyan-Guruntum-Yalwan Darazo-Bartak, Farin Ruwa-Nassarawa-Unguwar Karshi-Gyar-Ranga-Kaciciya-Gar, Mai’ari-Garfatu-Kwaimawa-Maimadi-Shugu-Lariski and Alkaleri-Kufa.

In his contribution, Bala Abdullahi Dan representing Duguri/Gwana Constituency commended Yusuf Bako for the motion and requested the House to approve all the prayers in the motion.

In same vein, the Member representing Madara/Chinade Constituency, Ali Dan’iya moved a motion calling on the State Government to construct some feeder roads in Katagum Local Government Area.

Leading debate on the motion, Ali Dan’iya explained that Katagum Local Government is agrarian in nature in which 90% of its land is cultivated as farmland where sorghum, millet, beans, cowpeas, tomatoes, onions and many other assorted farm produce are cultivated.

He added that however the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has rehabilitated many township roads in Azare but the rehabilitation did not extend to other towns and villages that are populated by farmers and cattle rearers.

The Member informed the House that most of the roads in the villages are not motorable and sometimes inaccessible in the rainy season due to the muddy nature of the soil and difficult to use in the dry season because of the heaps of sand and sand dunes.

According to him, some of the most dangerous but short roads to ply are Chinade-Gambaki, Charachara, Ragwam, and Lafiya-Gwasamai roads which are economically viable and socially friendlier.

Ali Dan’iya therefore requested the House to ask the Government to construct the 12 kilometers feeder road from Chinade to Gambaki and rehabilitate Chara-chara, Lafiya and Gwasamai road.

In his contribution, Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu representing Azare Madangala Constituency commended Ali Dan’iya for raising the very important motion.

He reaffirmed that all the areas mentioned are agrarian and a lot of farm produce come from the areas but they are facing serious problem of access roads.

However, the Majority Leader drew the attention of Ali Dan’iya to his assertion that the State Government has rehabilitated many roads in Azare which he said is inaccurate.

According to the Majority Leader, only two roads are constructed in Azare and they are less than three kilometers saying, “If you say the Government constructed many roads in Bauchi it’s okay, I will agree. Saying many in Azare is misleading” .

According to him, “We should concentrate on constructing feeder roads in all rural areas that lack access roads.”

Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu called on the State Government to consider rural areas instead of concentrating in urban areas saying that there are Local Government Areas that have no N1 million project by the State government.

He suggested that government should concentrate in constructing feeder roads in rural areas and spread 40% of its projects to rural areas while the urban areas should get 60% instead of putting everything in urban areas.

Also contributing, Minority Leader, Bakoji Aliyu Bobbo observed that since the roads constructed by the Governor in Azare are more than one, the mover of the motion was right to say the Government constructed many roads as anything above 1 is many.

He however seconded that the motion should be considered by the House after the House unanimously approved the motion and the Speaker directed the Clerk to communicate the resolution of the House to the Executive Arm.

