Bauchi APC overrules suspension of ex-Gov Abdullahi by ward exco

The leadership crisis that recently engulfed the Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension as the purported suspension of the immediate past Governor of the state, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar SAN has been overruled.

The State leadership of the party has overruled the suspension of the former Governor by the Executive of the Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward of the party declaring it null and void as it did not follow due process.

According to a letter of suspension, jointly signed by Sa’idu Laminu Baban Karatu and Abdullahi, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the Executive Committee of the APC, Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward of Bauchi LGA had stated that at Its emergency meeting held on 14/12/2022 at Makama Sarkin Baki office of the party, have unanimously resolved to suspend His Excellency M. A. Abubakar from the membership of the party from the ward.

The letter contained that the reasons for his suspension are as follows: Anti-party activities and exhibiting conduct that embarrassed, and have adverse effects on the party by bringing hatred, contempt, and ridicule to the party.

The EXCO alleged that “His Excellency held media parley with the Executive Governor of Bauchi State on the 8/12/2022 at Government House, Bauchi where His Excellency, MA Abubakar endorsed the candidature of the present Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) under PDP.”

It added that “Shortly, after the media briefing, the Bauchi State Governor appointed the political associates and allies of M. A. Abubakar, former Governor of Bauchi State, into various political offices under the PDP present administration.”

The EXCO declared that “The suspension is in line with Article 21.2 () of the APC Constitution.”

But in a swift reaction, the State leadership of the party in a Press Release on Friday titled: Reversal of Unlawful Suspension of His Excellency, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN, from All Progressives Congress (APC), dated 15th December 2022 and signed by Adamu Aliyu Jallah, State Publicity Secretary, APC Bauchi State reversed the suspension.

According to the release, the State EXCO stated that “Take Notice that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi State Chapter under the Chairmanship of Hon. Babayo Aliyu Misau, hereby declare as null and void, the unlawful suspension of His Excellency, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN from the Party.”

According to the statement, “The purported decision as contained in the Letter of suspension dated 14/12/2022 is hereby reversed and set aside by the State Working Committee of APC Bauchi State for want of Fair Hearing and for gross violation of disciplinary procedures under Article 21 of the APC Constitution, 2022.”

Adamu Jallah added that “Further take notice that Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN is still an active and valid member of APC and shall continue to partake in all lawful activities of the Party at all levels, until further notice.”





“Consequently, your cooperation is hereby sought to desist from giving any effect to the unlawful decision of the APC Executives of Makama/Sarkin Baki Ward of Bauchi LGA forthwith. Further action shall be taken by the State Working Committee of the APC, Bauchi State in due course,” the release further contained.