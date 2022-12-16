Akwa Ibom assembly passes N700bn 2023 budget

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly on Thursday, passed the 2023 Appropriation bill of N700 billion into law.

The bill, which amounts to an increase of 0.4% of the initial proposed budget size is made up of N344.005 billion for recurrent expenditure and N355.995 billion for capital expenditure.

According to the report of the Hon. Uduak Odudoh-led House Committee on Finance and Appropriation: “at the 8th Sitting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Assembly on Monday, November 7, 2022, Governor Udom Emmanuel presented his Budget address to the Honourable House.

“At the end of his address, in pursuance of Section 121 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), he laid before the House estimates of revenue and expenditure of Akwa Ibom State for 2023 for consideration.

“By virtue of Order 8, Rule 1(3) of the Standing Order of the House, the Appropriation Bill 2023 was deemed read the first time.”

The report stated that, after a fruitful Clause-by-Clause deliberation at the Committee of the Whole and Supply, members unanimously accepted the report and the Appropriation Bill was subsequently passed into law.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, who presided over the plenary, directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, to communicate the position of the House to the Executive Governor for assent.

Members present at the Thursday plenary included the House Leader, Sir Udo Kierian Akpan (Oruk Anam); the Chief Whip, Otuekong Emmanuel Bassey (Ini); the Deputy House Leader, Barrister Aniefiok Dennis Akpan (Etinan); the Deputy Chie Whip, Otuekong Nse Essien (ONNA); Elder Aniekan Uko (Ibesikpo Asutan); Hon. Effiong Bassey (Oron/Udung Uko); Hon. David Lawrence (Eket), and Prince Idongesit Ntekpere (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara).

Others were Hon. Asuquo Archibong (Urue Offong/Oruko); Dr Charity Ido (Ukanafun); KufreAbasi Edidem (Itu); Obong Godwin Ekpo (Ibiono Ibom); Hon. Ifiok Udoh (Nsit Ibom); Hon. Anietie Eka (Uyo), and Hon. Victor Ekwere (Mkpat Enin).

The House later adjourned its plenary to Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10.00 am.