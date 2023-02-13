Olakunle Maruf Sokoto

Some commercial banks in Sokoto State have reportedly rejected old naira notes from customers contrary to the Supreme Court injunction against such move.

Recalled that the Supreme Court, in a case filed by three state governments, had earlier extended the deadline against the old notes till February 15, when the case will come up for ruling before the National Council of States urged the Federal Government to use the two notes concurrently pending when the new notes will circulate.

Findings by our correspondent in the state confirmed that most of the commercial banks in the state refused to collect the old naira notes from customers.

A bank customer who spoke with our correspondent over the issue said only Gurantee Trust Bank collected the new naira notes before it stopped suddenly.

“I was in the bank this morning to make a deposit, and to my utmost surprise, the cashiers refused to collect the old notes from us.

“We tried to talk to the branch manager, who informed us that the Central Bank of Nigeria sent a memo to all commercial banks to stop receiving the old notes.

“It is very unfortunate when parastatals under the federal government refused to obey court injunction against it. This is uncalled for.”

Also, it was gathered that most of the petrol stations, especially NNPC mega stations refused to collect the old notes from customers.

According to findings by our correspondent, these may escalate the recent tense situations in the state.

A resident of the state who spoke with our correspondent condemned the attitude of the CBN and the Federal Government for not listening to the cries of masses in the country.





” What is loading is going to be more difficult than that of recent ”End SARS”, which almost brought the country to ground level.

“I want to appeal to Government to do the needful before Nigerians are pushed to the wall and forced to react,” he added.