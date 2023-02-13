Tijani Adeyemi- Abuja

Christian Leaders under the aegis of the Clerics Congress of Nigeria have endorsed the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu / Kashim Shettima ticket of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ).

Endorsements of the Tinubu / Shettima ticket by the Christian Leaders took place at Stakeholders Conference held at Nicon Luxury Hotel, attended by representatives of both the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of APC.

The Clerics, led by Arc Bishop Ali John Ali and Bishop Timothy Cheren, premised their endorsements of the Tinubu / Shettima ticket on competence, capacity and required vision for progressive leadership and Nation building.

In a speech on behalf of the clerics totalling 500 across the country, Bishop Cheren said the Tinubu / Shettima ticket is the best choice for Nigeria and Nigerians regarding required solutions to myriad problems confronting the Nation are concerned.

The speech reads in part: ” After a cursory look at all the presidential aspirants, and without any dint of sentiment attached, we have found one candidate suitable to deliver the required result needed to take our Nation out of our present predicament and usher in the required development needed to take us to the next level.

“That candidate, without any shadow of a doubt, is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Our decision has been predicated on the indices of track record of past performance, the ability to unite the country and fight insecurity, economic programme of development and the ability to build a sterling leadership succession.

” In all of these, Asiwaju towers high above the pack of other presidential candidates.





Looking at his track record in Lagos, where he held sway as governor for eight years, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu succeeded immensely in turning Lagos into a mega city and an economic giant not just in Nigeria but in Africa and the rest of the world.

“On the issues of Muslim and Muslim ticket which has engendered so much debate, we have carefully considered the issues that gave birth to the decision to select a Muslim as his Vice and came to the conclusion that the reasons were more about the strategy to win elections and have somebody he can be comfortable to work with, than of religious discrimination.

” Looking closely at the life of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, you can see he has a Christian wife and children of the Christian faith. Most of his political friends and associates are Christians. This is definitely not the man that will Islamize the country.

” We urge those playing the card of religion decriminalization to sheath their swords in the spirit of national harmony and integration.

” We, therefore, urge all Nigerians to come out en-mass to vote in the coming presidential election for the man that has shown the capacity to develop Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come February 25th, 2023.”

In their separate speeches of acceptance, representatives of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Grace Bent, and Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Smart Adeyemi, commended the clerics for rising above religious sentiments in making their choice.

Senator Adeyemi, in particular, said Tinubu is a liberal minded Muslim who will not, in any way, make any policy or take decisions that would be harmful to Christians in the country.

” Both Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Shettima are men of honour who are needed at the helms of affairs at the highest level in Nigeria today, “he stressed.