Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Commercial banks in Kwara, especially those in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday opened for business transactions as directed by the apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

It was gathered major roads in the Ilorin metropolis, where commercial banks are located such as Challenge, Ibrahim Taiwo and Unity were besieged by bank customers.

Some bank customers, who spoke with the Tribune confirmed that they received money from their accounts, though in old currency.

A bank customer, Mrs. Ramat Abdulsalam, also said that she cashed a cheque for N100,000.

She expressed the hope that Shylock’s activities of POS operators and associated hardship with scarcity of naira notes would be a thing of the past if the weekend operation was sustained for some time.

