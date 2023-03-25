Soji Ajibola

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has asked the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment to provide contract documents in the alleged breach of procurement act in the award for the supply of 14 pickup vans by the ministry.

In a letter by the office of the inspector general of police (IGP) dated March 14, 2023, the police said it received a petition from Phantom Digital Technologies Services limited against the permanent secretary of the ministry dated November 25, 2022, alleging contravention of the public procurement act in the award of the contract.

According to the letter by the police to the ministry, an investigation was opened into the matter and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) was contacted.

“…and in their response vides a letter dated March 08, 2023, stated that the letter of award was not received by the bureau, and demanded your office to furnish additional information on the contract award for the supply of 14 pickup vehicles (Mikano ZN Rich 6 X4 petrol engine),” the letter, signed by ACP Ibrahim Musa, head, IGP monitoring unit, reads.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to graciously furnish this office with the documents as listed in their letter …to enable the timely conclusion of this investigation.”

In a letter to the IGP by the BPP, the bureau said the award letters and copy of the complaint would not have been adequate for it to provide substantial input in the investigation.

The BPP asked the police to direct the ministry to supply all the necessary documents relating to the award of the contract including, copies of advertisement in all publications, copies of signed attendance register for both technical and financial bids, and copies of technical bids return sheet.

Others are original technical bid documents submitted by all the bidders (hard copies), financial bid documents submitted by all the bidders (hard and editable soft copies), and technical and financial evaluation reports duly signed by all evaluation committee (hard and soft copies and other documents.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…





2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…

I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…