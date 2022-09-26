Bandits threaten to kill mother, new baby, if N50m ransom not paid in 48hrs

Bandits have threatened to kill a nursing mother, her newly born baby and two sisters if N50 million ransom is not paid in the next forty-eight hours.

Recall, the housewife then pregnant was kidnapped alongside her two sisters in the Mando area of the Kaduna metropolis.

The family of the captives disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, crying out to the government and good-spirited Nigerians to come to their aid, as they have only been able to raise N6.5million, which was vehemently rejected by the bandits.

It was earlier reported that the three sisters were kidnapped on July 17, 2022, in Mando, on the outskirt of Kaduna, at their family house where they were taking care of their sick mother.

It was however gathered that their mother, who could walk unaided before the kidnap of her three daughters, has now been confined to a wheelchair due to trauma.

Brother of the kidnapped victims, Kabir Yusuf who has been the one negotiating with the abductors, said he had begged the abductors and told them that, the family had sold everything they had to raise N6.5million, but, the bandits rejected it.

He said, one of her sisters, Zainab who was heavily pregnant when they were kidnapped, gave birth in captivity without recourse to medical or human care for both mother and child, as they were subjected to harsh weather conditions eating and drinking whatever is available in the bandits’ den in the forest.

“Since the kidnap, we have been negotiating with them. The bandits initially demanded N140 million but we pleaded with them that we are poor people, so they reduced it to N100 we pleaded with them further and they later reduced it to N50 million and threatened that if we don’t have the N50 million ready, we should not call them again.

“My sisters lamented to me on Sunday that they were being mistreated, adding that the bandits’ commander want to leave the camp and may not return until after a while, so we should talk to them.

“But I told them that we have sold everything we have but what we raised is not tangible and we don’t have anything to sell again they started crying and I broke down weeping too.

“Now, the disturbing development is that, on Sunday, we spoke to the kidnappers. I pleaded with them to release my sisters and the new baby, whom we have only been able to raise N6.5million. But, they started insulting me, they said if we don’t bring N50 million in the next two days, they will kill my sisters and the new baby.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government, Kaduna state government charity organisations, philanthropists and well-spirited individuals to assist us in securing their release. We don’t want anything to happen to them, if anything happens to them only God knows what effect it would have on our mother, who is now in a wheelchair because of their abduction,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Bandits threaten to kill mother, new baby, if N50m ransom not paid in 48hrs