FMN collaborates with George Coumantaros Foundation, awards two Nigerians scholarship

Leading food brand, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, in collaboration with the George Coumantaros Foundation (GCF), has awarded deserving Nigerians a postgraduate scholarship fund worth over N33 million.

The FMN-GCF Scholarship Scheme is a post-graduate scholarship programme in conjunction with the American Farm School (AFS) and Perrotis College in Greece, which is designed to afford deserving Nigerians an opportunity to acquire relevant skills and knowledge that can be further reinvested in the Nigerian economy.

The two candidates selected for the scholarship programme are Edegbo Simon Ojonugwa, who holds a BSc in Agriculture from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and Ezeonu Alfred Chukwubuikem, a graduate of Food Engineering from the University of Uyo.

Edegbo will be studying for MSc in Sustainable Agriculture and Management while Ezeonu will be studying for MSc in New Food Product and Business Development at the American Farm School, Greece.

FMN’s Director, Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, Mr Sadiq Usman noted that through the FMN-GCF scholarship programme, it is looking at creating an avenue where Nigerians would acquire knowledge and skills in line with socio-economic demands.

He added that the selection process for the scholarship was transparent and seamless to ensure that it is afforded to the most deserving Nigerian students.

“We had computer-based tests and live interviews with subject matter experts from the American Farm School and Perrotis College. The process was handled with utmost professionalism.”

The director noted that the two candidates were chosen from over 900 applications received as they met most of the eligibility tests.

The programme director, George Coumantaros Foundation, Kyriakos Kyriakopoulos added that the scholarship programme, it has set in motion a transformative process that would allow young Nigerians to adopt growth-driven strategies from various faculties of knowledge and translate it into meaningful growth in Nigeria.





