Bandits kill 82-year-old district head, 4 others, abduct residents, burn palace in Zamfara

Bandits have killed an 82-year-old district head of Gada in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Umar Bawan Allah, and four others and also burnt his palace.

The bandits also abducted many people that included women and children in the area.

Tribune Online gathered from an indigene of the town, Makau Mohammed, that “the bandits came to the town in large numbers and blocked all the roads leading to the town and started shooting sporadically.

“They spent several hours in the town where they searched many houses, took away several items including foodstuffs and money and abducted many people.

“Our district head was killed by the bandits. He was shot dead by the bandits because he resisted the attempt to abduct him.”

He said the bandits later set his palace on fire where several items including his two vehicles were burnt.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday evening over the incident in Gusau, the state capital, the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkana, said policemen had already deployed a team to the affected town and are currently on the trail of the fleeing bandits.

The police commissioner said the police team had rescued nine victims, adding that security operatives are working to ensure the rescue of other victims.

“Nine kidnapped victims were rescued by the tactical team while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the assailants and rescue other victims,” the police commissioner added.

