Bandits kill 3, abduct 9 women in Katsina

Armed bandits have killed 3 persons, while 9 women were kidnapped in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State.

Findings gathered that the bandits stormed one of the villages on Monday night and operated till the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that three communities of Mai Bakko, Kawarawa and Unguwar Bako were ransacked in the process.

A source who pleaded for anonymity revealed that Ahmed Jabir and Abubakar were killed by the bandits, while three other people are in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

A resident who identified his name as Umar, also said that his new wife was abducted by the bandits.

Again, it was gathered that the bandits also attacked Matazu town in the wee hours of Tuesday and abducted Rabi Musawa, the mother-in-law of renowned business mogul, Dahiru Mangal.

In an operation that looked coordinated, a third group of gunmen on the same day, abducted Rabi’s son-in-law, Buhari Muntari, in Katsina town.

A resident, Alhaji Muntari Musawa, who confirmed the incident told newsmen, said the gunmen arrived at his house at about 1.30 am, woke his first wife and took her away on a motorcycle.

Musawa also said the gunmen ordered his second wife to bring all the money and other valuables in the house, but she told them she has no money or valuable items in the house.

He said no fewer than 9 women were kidnapped in all three villages.

Both incidents came less than a week when gunmen abducted a 91-year-old traditional ruler along with about 20 women in two separate operations in the state.

The state police spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, is yet to confirm the incident as of press time.

