Bandits kidnap over 70 traders in Kaduna

No fewer than 70 traders travelling to Kano have been abducted along the dreaded Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the traders were attacked by a number of bandits in the morning, and were forcefully taken away into the forests.

A local, Malam Umaru told newsmen that the traders were travelling in a convoy of over 20 vehicles with police escort.

According to him, the bandits struck at a bend near Udawa after Buruku, abducted not fewer than 70 traders from Umaru’s community and scores of others from neighbouring villages.

He said in Hausa language that calls on the phone of some of the missing traders, were answered by the bandits, a development that confirmed the traders were in captivity.

Reaction from the police in Kaduna on the incident is still being awaited as at the time of filing the report.

Also, the state government is yet to react to the abduction of the traders.

It would be recalled that Gov Nasir el-Rufai was at the statehouse on Tuesday to conferred with President Muhammadu Buhari over the state on insecurity in the state where the governor lamented that the insecurity in the state is persisting because security can not go to where the bandits are located.

