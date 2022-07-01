Bandits attack three villages, kill 20, abduct 25 women in Kaduna

Bandits have invaded three communities in Kaduna and killed twenty people, while 25 women were abducted during the attack.

The terrorists it was gathered and attacked the three communities of the Kajuru local government area of the state around 2 pm.

An eyewitness told newsmen on Friday that the bandits numbering about 30 came on motorcycles to carry out the attack on the villages.

“They stormed the communities on Thursday afternoon and started shooting sporadically.

According to the source, “20 people lost their lives during the attack, while several houses were destroyed.

He also said twenty-five women were also abducted by the bandits.”

It was learnt that while some of the victims have been laid to rest on Friday, other residents have deserted the communities.

As of the time of filing the report, the police and the state government are yet to react to the development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Bandits attack three villages Bandits attack three villages

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Bandits attack three villages Bandits attack three villages

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP