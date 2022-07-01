Bandits attack three villages, kill 20, abduct 25 women in Kaduna

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Bandits attack three villages, Bandits give residents five, Bandits kidnap military officer, Bandits Candidates Taraba campaign
FILE PHOTO

Bandits have invaded three communities in Kaduna and killed twenty people, while 25 women were abducted during the attack.

The terrorists it was gathered and attacked the three communities of the Kajuru local government area of the state around 2 pm.

An eyewitness told newsmen on Friday that the bandits numbering about 30 came on motorcycles to carry out the attack on the villages.

“They stormed the communities on Thursday afternoon and started shooting sporadically.

According to the source, “20 people lost their lives during the attack, while several houses were destroyed.

He also said twenty-five women were also abducted by the bandits.”

It was learnt that while some of the victims have been laid to rest on Friday, other residents have deserted the communities.

As of the time of filing the report, the police and the state government are yet to react to the development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Bandits attack three villages  Bandits attack three villages

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Bandits attack three villages  Bandits attack three villages

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

You might also like
Latest News

Bandits give residents five days ultimatum to vacate communities in Plateau

Latest News

Bandits kill two, kidnap medical doctor, 15 others in Kaduna

Latest News

Bandits attack two churches, villages, kill three in Kaduna

Latest News

Insurgency: COAS issues fresh orders to commanders, troops

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More