Bandits attack: Tambuwal’s aide warns against politicising security situation in Sokoto

A Senior Special Assistant to Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi has cautioned Nigerians against playing politics with security matters and urged Federal Government to include Sokoto state in its special military operations.

Dingyadi stated this while Tribune Online on Friday in Sokoto, where he berated politicians who were criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Tambuwal over happenings in Sabon Birni and other areas of the state.

He said President Buhari has been doing well to contain all forms of security challenges across the country stressing that Nigerians needed to complement President’s effort through proper intelligent assistance

to security agencies.

He explained that recently the Federal Government announced that it would establish a police mobile base in the area besides other security efforts.

Dingyadi urged the federal government to include Sokoto State among the states with ongoing special military operations such as Zamfara and Katsina States.

According to him, when such bandits were fired by men of special operations, they migrated to Sabon Birni and Isa local government areas which bordered to the neighbouring state and continue with their mayhem.

“Six local government areas in Sokoto state are endangered with insecurity and about 350,000 people were subjected into untold hardships following the insecurity situations,’’ Dingyadi said.

He said Governor Tambuwal had been expending high amount of money on security issues in the state as the governor attend routine meetings with stakeholders in the areas over ways to tackle the security challenges.

“Within this week alone, Governor Tambuwal visited the area three times and dialogues with residents and provided necessary support to safeguard people lives and properties.

“It was proven that Sokoto is among first peaceful states in the federation through good stewardship of Governor Tambuwal.

“Governor has limited powers in terms of the security situation as he lacked control over military, police and other law enforcement agencies.’’ He added.

Dingyadi cautions politicians against infiltrating political matters into security issues, says if bandits strike, they killed or maimed anybody irrespective of political differences.

Tribuneoniline recalled that on Wednesday evening, armed bandits in their hundreds attacked five villages in Sabon Birni local government areas which led Governor Aminu Tambuwal along with Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, led other dignitaries have condoled the victims on Thursday.

A resident of Sabon Birni, who spoke with a condition of anonymity said the incident lasted for hours as hundreds of bandits riding motorcycles raided the places.

Kakale-Gobir said after the bandits left, he alongside other residents, took a walk around the affected villages.

He said they recovered 74 corpses, and that 25 of the bodies were recovered in Garki village, 13 in DanAdua, 25 in Kuzari, six in Katuma and five in Masawa villages.

He said it was surprising that it was after the governor and his entourage visited the place and made various promises that such an incident reoccurred.

He, however, the allegations that the bandits were stationed in that area and denied residents the chance to bury the deceased.

Malami Explains Why Buhari Signs Executive Orders

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Thursday, said the Presidential Executive Orders are aimed at complementing existing legislation and ensure inter-agency coordination in the process of implementation… Sokoto Sokoto Sokoto SokotoRead full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE