COVID-19: Bauchi govt records 2 death cases, 1 new positive case

Though the COVID-19 pandemic situation is gradually becoming part of the life of Nigerians, a few more positive cases, discharges and deaths are being reported on a daily basis as was done Bauchi State which recorded two more deaths and one new case as of Thursday, 28th May 2020.

According to information from #BAUCHI COVID-19 SITUATION REPORT, 2 discharges were recorded just as 54 samples awaiting results are still pending at the NCDC.

The information added that the State COVID-19 Team has been working impressively to achieve zero cases through the robust synergistic effort of 6 sub-team to curb the spread of COVID-19 across communities with the sudden reduction of cases signifying the effectiveness and resilience of the constituted teams.

It further stated that Only 22 patients presently remain in the hospital admission as of 28th May 2020, with 234 total infected confirmed positive persons in the state where the entire Case Fatality Rate stands at 3.0 per cent.

1758 samples had been investigated in different persons including the index case, and out of which only 234 people were found to be infected with the virus out of which 7 people died in the process of treatment due to complications.

As of the date under review, the Total Discharged persons so far in the state stands at 205 while a total number of confirmed cases in the state so far is 234 and 22 is the Total number of remaining cases so far.

