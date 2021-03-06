Bandits abduct 11 staff of FAAN, others in Kaduna

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
10 killed, Bandits kill two, Bandits kill 23 in Kaduna, Bandits kill 19 in Kaduna, Bandits kill 21, Bandits kill three in Kaduna, Bandits kill 10, bandits kill two persons in Kaduna, Benue, bandits, Security personnel repel, US alert on Al-Qaeda, Bandits, Katsina , farmers, kidnappers, Delta, hospital
FILE PHOTO

Bandits have reportedly stormed  the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at Kaduna airport and kidnapped dozens of occupants.

ALSO READ: Earmark 15% of annual budget to boost agriculture, Gani Adams tells Southwest Governors

Even though, it was not yet clear how they gained access to the  staff quarters but a source who escaped  said they have abducted no fewer than 11 people.

Sources disclosed that a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agancy (NAMA),  his wife, a staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and children had been kidnapped.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

BREAKING: APC withdraws from ongoing LG poll in Delta

Latest News

Delta LG poll: Youths convert major roads to football pitches

Latest News

Earmark 15% of annual budget to boost agriculture, Gani Adams tells Southwest…

Latest News

Excitement as Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 1.4km Pen Cinema Flyover

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More