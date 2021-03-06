Bandits abduct 11 staff of FAAN, others in Kaduna
Bandits have reportedly stormed the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at Kaduna airport and kidnapped dozens of occupants.
ALSO READ: Earmark 15% of annual budget to boost agriculture, Gani Adams tells Southwest Governors
Even though, it was not yet clear how they gained access to the staff quarters but a source who escaped said they have abducted no fewer than 11 people.
Sources disclosed that a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agancy (NAMA), his wife, a staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and children had been kidnapped.