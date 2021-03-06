Bandits abduct 11 staff of FAAN, others in Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly stormed the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at Kaduna airport and kidnapped dozens of occupants.

Even though, it was not yet clear how they gained access to the staff quarters but a source who escaped said they have abducted no fewer than 11 people.

Sources disclosed that a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agancy (NAMA), his wife, a staff of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) and children had been kidnapped.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE