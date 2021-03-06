Delta LG poll: Youths convert major roads to football pitches

As the local government election go underway, youths have taken over major roads in Warri metropolis converting them into football pitches.

The youths took to the streets across Warri and Uvwie local government areas of the state as early as 8:00a.m billed for commencement of voting.

Checks by Tribune Online on Saturday morning revealed that Warri-Sapele road, Ginuwa street, Ometa, Garage, Airport road, Stadium road, Okere road among others are all beehives of footballing.

Commercial motorcycles and mini buses were also seen violating the restriction order by engaging in skeletal town services.

Accreditation and voting are taking place simultaneously at all the units at Ovie Palace road peacefully amid tight security.

In Abraka it was also gathered that residents are going about their businesses as if there is no election ongoing.

At Eku, near Abraka in Ethiope East, yet-to-be-confirmed reports say election materials for the units in the town and its environs were hijacked by thugs.

A call from an APC chieftain in Ughelli North said there were no election materials as of 10:00a.m.

At Jakpa in Uvwie LGA, a new generation church was seen holding a service, depicting a voter apathy.

Feelers got from Ward 2 at Egbeleme community in Ogbe-Ijoh LGA showed that no voting is taking place due to lack of materials from the electoral body.

At Agbarho in Udu LGA, Ward 1 Unit 1, materials were yet to be delivered at the polling units as of 11:30a.m.

At Burutu LGA, it was gathered that voting materials arrived the polling units as early as possible, but voter apathy has kept voters away.

However at Igbilebri 2, Ward 8 in Kiagbodo, Burutu LGA, it was gathered no materials have arrived and no voting is ongoing.

No DSIEC official is seen at Patani LGA as of 11a.m. It was gathered that there are no materials, no voting with a call for the cancellation of results from there.

It will be recalled that the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) had earlier confirmed the clearance of 11 political parties for the March 6, 2021 local government councils poll in the state.

Mr Arubi Orugboh, Director of Public Affairs, DSEIC, named some of the parties to include Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA ), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) just as Orugboh had said all arrangements and logistics had been put in place to ensure a peaceful free, fair and credible election.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE