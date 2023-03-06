Muhammad Sabiu- Kaduna

Governor Bello Mohammed has described the recent midnight attack in Maru town by bandits, which claimed the lives of Police officers, Vigilante members, and other citizens, as dastardly, callous, and an act of cowardice.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media, Zailani Bappa noted that the state government is not unaware of the desperate attempt by the bandits at this time to give an impression of supremacy after they have been weakened in recent times.

This latest attack was true and unfortunate but will not slow down the tempo of the security operatives to exert more pressure on the bandits until their nefarious activities are nipped in the bud.

“His Excellency Governor Bello Mohammed cut short his official engagements in Abuja and visited Maru town, especially the points of the incident, and has condoled with the affected victims of the heinous attack.

” While the state Government will continue to render its maximum support to the Security operatives in the state, all citizens are advised to increase their vigilance and alertness and report suspicious persons or movements around their communities.

“The state Government condoles with the Nigeria Police, the Organised Vigilante Group, and all the families of those who heroically lost their lives during this attack in the line of their duty or in defence of their dignity. May their souls rest in perfect peace, the statement declared