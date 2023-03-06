By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have gathered at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja for a protest.

The protest, which we learnt would be led by the party’s leadership is part of the party’s stance that the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections were not transparent.

This protest is happening a week after the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential elections.