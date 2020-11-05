Banditry: Katsina repatriates 27,000 IDPs back home

The Katsina State government says it is slowly defeating banditry in the state. To this end, it says it has repatriated 27,000 people back to their homes and villages and shut down all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp across the state.

The camps in Dandume, Faskari, Kankara, Batsari, Jibia, ATC Katsina and the less privileged home Katsina, where banditry attack victims were accommodated, have been closed down.

Alhaji Sani Danlami, the state Commissioner for Youths and Social Development disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Katsina on Wednesday.

“The government has assisted the displaced persons to go back to their villages in order to continue with their lives as peace has gradually come back.

“Today in Katsina State, there is not a single person in our internally displaced persons camps”.

“We are aware that, there are some people who are roaming the streets claiming to be displaced persons,” he said.

Danlami disclosed that the government frowned on such persons claiming to be internally displaced persons.

He said that the state government will not fold its arms and allow some disgruntled elements to tarnish its image.

“The state government is always ready to continue to support the IDPs with all necessary logistics and foodstuff so that they can continue with their normal lives in their villages,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to the people in the grassroots to continue prayers for God’s intervention to the numerous problems facing them.

Tribune Online on investigation has gathered that the majority of those people claiming to be IDPs in the city of Katsina are from the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Some women and their children roaming the streets visit Katsina city on daily basis to seek for alms or food items to survive.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Is Doubling Nigerian Airports By 2023 The Priority?

RECENTLY, the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that by 2023, the number of the country’s airports may be doubled to enhance air connectivity and boost the economy…

NLC Resists FG’s Airport Concession Plans

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has again vowed to vehemently oppose plans by the Federal Government to concession the country’s most viable international airports