A Lady, popularly known as OmoEkiti, has voiced her frustration over the rapid depletion of her electricity recharge.

In a viral video, Omoekiti lamented that she spent N3000 on electricity recharge, only to exhaust it within two days.

This alarming rate of consumption has left her distressed, sparking conversations about the efficiency and fairness of the current electricity billing system.

ALSO READ: IBEDC seeks cooperation in bill payment, fight against energy theft, vandalism

She said, ”NEPA, what’s going on? I’m neither a ritualist nor a prostitute, yet I’ve fallen into debt because of my prepaid meter. #3000 no longer lasts more than two days, whereas it used to cover over a week.

Now, I have to constantly reset my fridge and switch off my AC.

Is this issue only happening in Oshogbo or just my house?

Please, NEPA, help us resolve this problem.”

Watch Video here: