The Oyo region of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has called for cooperation in bill payment.

The company also urged its customers within the region, spread across four business hubs of Akanran, Monatan, Ojoo and Oyo, serving customers in 20 Local Government Areas in Oyo State to join the fight against energy theft and vandalism of its properties.

Speaking to customers at various community engagements recently, the Regional Head, Oyo Region, IBEDC, Mr Olumide Akinmusire, enjoined them to take advantage of convenient payment options to pay their bills.

Akinmusire listed the payment options to include the IBEDC Pay app for easy and secured payments with a payment history facility, I-recharge aggregate payment option, Watu, Mcash, Quickteller, Buypower.ng, etc.

“These are put in place for convenient and secured payments,” he said.

Akinmusire added that it was important to partner with the public in the protection of equipment against vandals and staff against assault to ensure efficient service delivery.

Akinmusire also appealed to customers to report the activities of energy thieves, meters by-passers and illegal connectors and refrain from habitual and attitudinal non-payment of bills that have grown into apathy to payment.

He warned that the special task force of its Revenue Protection Unit is out to enforce payment and offenders shall be prosecuted.

“Your cooperation and support are essential in helping us provide reliable and efficient electricity services,” he said.

The regional head noted that aggrieved customers should adopt dialogue and other resolution mechanisms rather than resorting to locking up the company’s office or assaulting staff members.

On the demand for Meter Asset Provider (MAP) meters, Akinmusire assured the public and customers that the meter payment portal shall be opened soon when all modalities on payment have been settled.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE