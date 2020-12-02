BAN sensitises Abuja residents on HIV/AIDS prevention

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s World AIDS Day, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN) has embarked on sensitisation of Abuja residents on the importance of knowing their HIV status.

The sensitisation which took place in Kubwa, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was accompanied with the distribution of free of over 500 pieces of condoms and flyers to the residents.

The Chairman of BAN Kubwa Chapter, Mr Shola Idris, while sensitising the Kubwa residents, advised that it is necessary for one to know his/her HIV status as it the gateway to Prevention, Care and Treatment.

He also informed the residents that the government had made provision for free treatment of persons that test positive in all government hospitals across the country.

He, however, urged them to take advantage of the free HIV testing in all government hospitals to know their status..

Mr Idris also advised the residents to always desist from having unprotected sex, and avoid sharing of sharp objects with others.

Some of the residents who spoke with Tribune Online commended BAN for the sensitisation.

Mr Clifford James who is a resident of Kubwa said: “it is commendable that NGOs like this would find time to embark on this kind of community service.”

He, therefore called on other NGOs to emulate BAN as a way of giving back to the society, which would in turn be beneficial to them and the society.

BAN is an NGO which over the years had engaged in humanitarian activities like visiting the Correctional Centres, purchase of examination forms for inmates, supporting the orphanage homes and assisting the less privileged especially in the area of academics.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Deaths, Recoveries, Less Cases Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, November 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week…