Good leaders build products. Great leaders build cultures. Good leaders deliver results. Great leaders develop people. Good leaders have vision. Great leaders have values. Good leaders are role models at work. Great leaders are role models in life—Adam Grant

ONE attribute you cannot take it from the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi, is the value of empathy. Empathy goes beyond identifying with people in times of distress or bereavement, to feeling like the victim or his relation. That attribute can only come from a great leader. Nobody or group of persons plan for death or unpleasant experiences, but they are bound to happen. And so when they occur, the sympathy and empathy you receive from people go a long way in bringing relief to you, especially if such sympathy or empathy is coming from leaders. Anybody who works closely with the Kauran Bauchi or knows him will definitely testify that he is an epitome of human kindness and empathy. If calamity befalls his people, he ensures that he goes to sympathise with the person or group of persons himself. That is besides the emissaries, support and other gestures he would send. There is no local government out of the 20 in the state that the governor has not visited for the purpose of condolences or sympathy as a result of death, disasters or related calamities. And this is not exclusive to politicians, civil servants or people he works closely with, but the generality of the citizens. Where it is inevitable for him to go himself, he delegates responsibilities to his aides, besides support either for hospital bills or other expenses in the house.

The Holy Bible, in Paul’s letter to the Romans (12:15), enjoins us to rejoice with those who are rejoicing and weep with those who are weeping. This divine injunction, which is also a practice in Islam, stems from the fact that as human beings, your burden will be lessened if friends, associates and relations rally round you to sympathise with you during period of distress. This value of the governor was exhibited to a professional colleague, John Habila Murai, who lost his third son, Chongmobmi-Saviour, in Bauchi on Sunday July 23, 2023 to the cold hands of death. Incidentally, Habila Murai, the Government House Correspondent of Bauchi State Television (BATV), had, along with his colleagues, gone to Jos, Plateau State, to receive the governor from Abuja on that Sunday. While there, the correspondent who had earlier treated his son of malaria, was informed while waiting for the arrival of the governor in Jos, that he had lost his sick son. The governor’s return was postponed and the governor’s entourage returned to Bauchi with the bereaved John.

“We love you but God loves you most. We woke up together this morning, take (sic)your breakfast and I travelled not knowing that you were bidding me final farewell.Chongmob (Savior) John Habila Murai, you are the real me, that was why I gave you these two names. Who am I to question to God. Forgive us as your parents where we have wrong (sic) you and continue to rest in the Bosom of our lord Jesus Christ. Till we meet to part no more.”, the grieving Habila Murai wrote on his verified Facebook account that Sunday. The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Alhaji Muhktar Gidado had represented the Governor to condole John, while security details, John’s colleagues and other top Government functionaries had gone to condole the deceased’s father. But characteristically, that was not enough for the governor. He felt he must personally visit Habila Murai’s in his residence at Tsohon Kampani, Wuntin Dada area of Bauchi metropolis to condole him.

Governor Bala Mohammed proposed to visit him on Tuesday, August 1,2023, but could not make it. He, however, made it on Thursday, August 3. In the entourage of the governor was his deputy, Hon. Auwal jatau, Chairman of PDP in the state, Alhaji Hamza Koshe-Akuyam, Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), Barrister Kashim Ibrahim, member representing Bauchi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ali Garu, former Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Garba Noma, Jarman Bauchi, Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Aminu Gamawa, some Special Advisers and many other top government functionaries and party stalwarts. Put differently, the whole of Government machinery and party leadership accompanied the Governor and his deputy.

Speaking, the governor sympathised with John and his family on the death of their son, urging them to take it as an act of God. He said though the son had not grown to help his parents, God knew why he called him at his young age. Describing the father of the deceased as hard working and one of the best performing reporters attached to the Government House, he urged him not to allow the death of his son to shake his faith in God. “John, take heart for this loss. You said his name is Saviour. Who knows if he will be praying for you to be saved?”, the governor asked rhetorically. In a remark, the clergyman in charge of Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), Tsohon Kampani Local Church Council, where John and his family worship, Rev. Isa Marafa commended Governor Mohammed for displaying empathy whenever his citizens are affected by any misfortune. He said Mohammed’s humane attribute, a rare quality among leaders, had endeared him to the citizens of the state. Marafa also commended the governor for embarking on massive infrastructural developments in areas of roads, water, agriculture, education, health and other sectors across the nooks and crannies of the 20 Local Government Areas of the state. The clergyman also commended the governor for ensuring justice and fairness in his administration, urging him not to relent in that direction.

Rev. Marafa appealed to the governor to extend his administration’s gesture to Wuntin Dada through the construction of a road in the area, which he said its inhabitants, comprising Christians and Muslims and many ethnic nationalities were living in peace and harmony.

The clergyman also used the opportunity to request the governor for assistance to complete his treatment of two fractures he sustained in an accident which he was the only survivor out of the 10 passengers and the driver that were involved in the auto crash.

He also reminded the governor that the church had submitted a request to the government for financial assistance to compete its church auditorium, urging him to intervene. And in a display of empathy, Governor Mohammed who was moved by the clergyman’s condition, immediately directed his personal physician to take the clergyman to a hospital in Bauchi metropolis for further treatment. Some elders of the area, who were excited with the Governor’s humility and display of empathy, said the governor’s attributes were uncommon, especially among the modern crop of leaders in the Country.

“Imagine, besides the emissaries the governor sent and other aides from Government House, the governor decided to come personally to sympathise with the family. This man is truly good! You hardly find people of his type nowadays, especially in the present crop of leaders”, an elder in the community, Dr Joshua Wasani, a lecturer with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Polytechnic, Bauchi said. Also, women, youths, children and elders in the area who had trooped to John’s house to catch a glimpse of the governor, also benefitted from the kind gesture of the governor, who extended his generosity to them through cash gifts to each group. Indeed, the death of young Chongmob-Saviour was another incident, though a sad one, that afforded the Tsohon Kampani Community to have a feel of the governor’s attributes of sympathy, empathy, kindness and love for humanity, which are now rarely found in present day leaders. After all, what are leaders expected to do to the electorate in times of distress, other than these? Yet, few show care and concern for their followers in such time of need. But the Governor stands out tall in this respect and credit must unequivocally be given to him.

Habila, a journalist and politician, writes in from Bauchi, Bauchi State.

