Badaru commissions new NAF headquarters annex

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday marked another milestone in its transformation journey with the commissioning of the NAF Headquarters Annex Complex in Gudu, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the Service Spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

According to the statement, the new NAF headquarters annex facility, designed to decongest the overstretched Headquarters in Garki, was described as a bold step towards strengthening institutional capacity, enhancing productivity, and boosting personnel welfare.

Beyond its administrative value, the project also reinforced the NAF’s capacity to project airpower more effectively in defending the nation and protecting the lives of citizens.

Speaking at the event, the Special Guest Minister of Defence, Dr Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, commended the foresight of the NAF leadership, noting that the project reflected resilience, vision, and commitment to institutional growth.

He observed that since its establishment in 1964, the Air Force had expanded tremendously in scope and responsibility, creating the need for new administrative and operational support structures.

According to him, relocating key branches such as the Air Secretary, Standards and Evaluation, Transformation and Innovation, as well as the 051 Personnel Management Group and an Annex of the Chief of the Air Staff’s Office, would not only ease congestion but also provide a firmer institutional foundation for the future.

While praising the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, for aligning the project with his Command Philosophy of maintaining a highly motivated force through welfare and infrastructural renewal, he declared, “This Annex is a reflection of the Air Force’s habit of excellence and foresight”.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Air Staff explained that the Gudu Annex was deliberately acquired and remodelled to create a conducive work environment and strengthen coordination.

He emphasised that the project underscored the Service’s commitment to excellence and welfare, noting that motivation thrives where efficiency and infrastructure are prioritised.

According to him, “the commissioning of the HQ NAF Annex stands as a testament to our dynamism, resilience, and forward-looking posture,”

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sani, described the commissioning of the Headquarters Nigerian Air Force Annex Complex in Gudu as more than the unveiling of a new structure.

He noted that the event represents a defining milestone in the continuous transformation and dynamic growth of the Nigerian Air Force.

Several dignitaries attended the occasion, including the Acting Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Augustine Akobundu; the Chairman of the House Committee on Air Force, Honourable Kabiru Al-Hassan Rurum; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Service Chiefs and other senior officers.