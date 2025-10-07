Wike to FCT residents: Pay taxes for more infrastructure projects

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has urged residents and business owners in Abuja to pay their taxes promptly, noting that steady tax payments are key to sustaining the ongoing infrastructure projects across the city and its surrounding areas.

Wike made the appeal on Monday during the flag-off of new road and drainage projects in Asokoro Extension.

He said tax revenue remains central to government efforts to deliver quality roads, drainages, streetlights, and other public facilities.

He emphasized that paying taxes is both a civic duty and an investment in collective well-being.

He said: “All these good roads, drainages, and streetlights wouldn’t be possible if you don’t pay your taxes.

“Dis soup sweet, na money kill am. If you don’t have money to buy the right ingredients, the soup won’t taste good. In the same way, if we don’t have funds, we can’t deliver the kind of city Abuja deserves.

When you pay your taxes, you are buying comfort, safety, and pride for Abuja. So, let’s all do our part to make this city the pride of the nation.”

The Minister explained that the projects are part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope infrastructure agenda aimed at repositioning Abuja to compete with other major cities globally.

“This government is committed to ensuring that the FCT competes favorably with other cities of the world,” Wike said. “What you see in the developed world isn’t magic, it’s the result of leadership commitment. That is what Mr. President has brought to Abuja.”

Over the past ten days, Wike has launched several projects across the FCT, including roads, water systems, and streetlights. He said the Asokoro project shows the government’s determination to develop every part of the capital.

“Without proper road networks, drainages, and streetlights, life becomes difficult. But by the time these are completed, Asokoro will rank among the most beautiful areas in Abuja,” he assured.

Wike also noted that the ongoing projects have created jobs for thousands of young people through the construction firms working across the city.

“Everywhere you go, construction is ongoing and that means jobs for our young people. This is part of the Renewed Hope agenda,” he said.

He added that the FCT Administration will soon begin rehabilitation of 40 schools and start new projects in the health sector.

“We’ve touched transport, roads, sports, and education. Now we’re moving to health. No sector will be left untouched,” he stated.

The Minister called for continued public support and patience, saying progress takes time and resources.

“The Abuja of two years ago is not the same today and by tomorrow, it will be even better,” Wike concluded.

