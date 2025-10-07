Retired AVM Obierika dies mid-air on British Airways flight

•Aircraft makes emergency landing

A Retired Nigerian Air Vice Marshal, Professor Osita Obierika, on Monday died onboard a British Airways flight to Abuja as the crew of the airline battled fruitlessly to save the Anambra State-born military officer’s life.

The plane carrying him made an emergency landing at the El Prat Airport, Barcelona, as they struggled to resuscitate the ailing military officer.

Our correspondent learnt that the flight, which departed London’s Heathrow Airport at 11 pm on Sunday, October 5, was scheduled to land in Abuja at 5 am on Monday but made an unexpected detour to Barcelona after the incident.

It was gathered that the terminally ill retired AVM was being transported back to Abuja for further medication before his sudden demise.

British Airways has already apologised to its traumatised passengers, even as efforts were made to ensure that a new aircraft departed the Barcelona airport at 2p.m. on Monday. They were expected to land in Abuja at 7p.m. local time.

According to messages shared with the passengers, the airline apologised for the disruption and assured passengers that the Customer Care team would be available to assist with any questions or concerns.

“Passengers are advised to expect an email with more information and can reach out to the airline’s Live Chat feature for support. British Airways acknowledges the inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline told the affected passengers in a general message.

Further update from the airline at about noon on Monday, however, the flight is delayed by some 45 minutes, saying: “We’d like to advise that the replacement aircraft for your flight to Abuja is now on its way.

“The estimated time of departure from Barcelona is 14:50 local time, with arrival into Abuja expected at approximately 17:45 local time. We understand the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon. British Airways.”

