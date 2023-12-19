Babatunde Omotalade. A name that stands out in the world of hospitality management and fashion. A master of both realms, Babatunde has been making waves in the industry, and his journey is nothing short of inspirational.

With a Masters degree in Hospitality Management from the prestigious Les Roches School of Hospitality Management in Marbella, Spain, Babatunde’s thirst for knowledge and passion for excellence has led him to travel extensively, visiting countries like the United Kingdom, Paris, Belgium, Dubai, Germany, Spain, Italy, Turkey, South Africa, Mauritius, and Morocco. His global exposure has greatly enriched his perspective, allowing him to blend international trends with African culture.

Babatunde is the driving force behind Talade Bespoke Clothiers, a subsidiary of Babtalade Solutions Limited. This fashion brand has become synonymous with quality and African elegance. Babatunde’s dedication to sourcing the finest materials and fabrics from around the world ensures that every piece crafted by Talade Bespoke is a masterpiece.

Babatunde states, “To promote the African consciousness and set standards of African inspiration in fashion across the globe is our mission. Ultimately, we aim to become a household brand.”

He goes on to say, “Consistency and passion are the keys to success in this field. Stick to originality and quality; they are all you need to be successful.”

Talade Bespoke Clothiers has had the privilege of dressing renowned figures, including Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, Gboyega Oyetola (former Osun State Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy), Olumide Akpata (former NBA President and current Gubernatorial Aspirant in Edo State under Labor Party), and Adetunji Oyebanji (MD of Mobil Oil Nigeria, now 11Plc).

Currently, Babatunde and his team are intensely focused on expanding their presence in strategic cities across North America and Europe. Having already achieved tremendous success in London, UK, they are gearing up for the upcoming Talade Bespoke Fashion Souk events in Atlanta, Ontario, London, and Dubai.

In conclusion, Babatunde is not just a hospitality and fashion expert; he is a visionary who is dedicated to promoting African culture and fashion on a global stage. His journey is a testament to the power of passion, consistency, and a commitment to quality, inspiring aspiring professionals in his field and beyond.