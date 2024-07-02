A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of its 2023 Presidential Screening Committee, Barrister Baba Dala Fika, has been shortlisted by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) for the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

This information is contained in a press release signed by Hajo Sarki Bello, Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee. Stakeholders in the party and legal practitioners described Fika’s shortlist as a welcome development, given his passion and adherence to the ethical practice of the profession.

Malam Ali Usman said, “Fika has a generous heart, with many people benefiting from his benevolence. He deserves to be conferred as a Senior Advocate. As a young lawyer, he offered free services to members of his community. It will be a well-deserved honor to see him elevated as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.”

Alhaji Bukar Mohammed, a political associate of the nominee, said, “Fika is a consummate professional who practiced his profession with passion, integrity, and pride. He truly deserves to be promoted as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.”

Fika was enrolled as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1988 and is now the Principal Partner of Bahama Chambers, Baba Dala & Co., Guzape, Abuja.

A former legal adviser to the PDP before joining APC, he is an accomplished legal luminary with over 36 years of practice, making a good name in the legal profession.

The successful legal practitioner and grounded politician was a member of the 2023 APC National Screening Committee. He was nominated to serve on the APC Presidential Screening Committee that screened and cleared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 general election, leading to Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s president.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of the United Kingdom, a Certified Capital Market Solicitor of Nigeria, a professional member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, and a member of the Nigeria Business Forum. He specializes in Project Finance Practice.

When confirmed as a Senior Advocate, Fika would undoubtedly bring his wealth of experience to contribute to the growth of the legal profession in Nigeria.