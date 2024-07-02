The 2024 Edge Global Conference focused on the imperative of raising awareness about Artificial Intelligence (AI) to foster its adoption among Nigerians and explore the numerous opportunities it presents. Held over two days at the American University of Technology (ATech) in Ibadan, under the theme ‘AI-Powered and Digital Transformation Strategies,’ the conference highlighted AI as no longer just a future technology, but a pervasive force in everyday life.

Dr. Seyi Akanbi, Director of Programmes at ATech, emphasized the ethical use of AI, advocating that it should augment human capabilities rather than replace them. He stated, “We aim to educate people on harnessing the potential of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning algorithms, and generative AI. Our goal is to empower individuals, corporate organizations, and non-profit institutions to advance in their careers by providing practical tools and up-to-date knowledge.”

Reflecting on the broader impact of technology, Dr. Akanbi continued, “Since the advent of electricity, AI has emerged as the next major advancement. To facilitate its adoption, some individuals must shoulder the responsibility of making it more accessible to the public. Awareness plays a crucial role; many are unaware of AI’s advantages and disadvantages, hindering its widespread acceptance. Our role is to educate people about its potential uses and associated risks, enabling informed decisions.”

Olubukola Adio, acting Registrar at ATech, highlighted the university’s commitment to leveraging technology to bridge educational gaps. He emphasized, “ATech is positioned to revolutionize learning by utilizing technology in hybrid and real-time online settings. Unlike traditional open universities in Nigeria, we boast state-of-the-art facilities and software enabling seamless global education. Our electronic classrooms facilitate unrestricted interaction between students and lecturers, fostering continuous learning opportunities round the clock.”

Professor Adeolu Afolabi, Dean of the Faculty of Computing at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), discussed AI’s applications in information security, emphasizing its role in identity management, malware detection, and enhancing cybersecurity protocols. He noted, “AI empowers individuals and organizations to automate processes, enhance customer experiences, analyze data, optimize operations, innovate products and services, and upskill the workforce while ensuring ethical considerations and promoting a culture of innovation.”

Dr. Olusola Ayoola, CEO of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence of Nigeria (RAIN), presented on ‘Revolutionizing AI Deployment with Digital Twin Technology,’ underscoring its role in simulating, analyzing, and managing physical systems across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and disaster management. He highlighted, “Digital twin technology enhances operational efficiency, mitigates risks, and accelerates processes.”

Participants, including Dr. Ibijoke Omole-Akerele and Frank Egwakhide, fellows of ATech’s post-graduate fellowship in technology entrepreneurship, shared their positive experiences. Dr. Omole-Akerele remarked, “AI can be simplified and applied across diverse fields to achieve scalability and innovation. To stay abreast of AI trends, one must remain open and adaptable in integrating AI strategies.” Frank Egwakhide added, “The conference exceeded my expectations with its high-quality speakers and insightful content. I gained profound insights into Artificial Intelligence and its potential applications.”

The conference also featured an interactive session where fellows of ATech’s post-graduate fellowship in technology entrepreneurship shared experiences, demonstrated projects, and received certificates in recognition of their achievements.