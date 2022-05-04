Ayu inaugurates projects in Delta

THE national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, recently led other members of the National Working Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party to inaugurate some projects in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Senator Ayu also attended the empowerment programme organised in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency by the Minority Leader and member, representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu .

The projects inaugurated included Ralph Uwechue road and storm drainage projects that have permanently arrested the perennial flooding in the state capital and inspection visit to the Government Model Technical College, Asaba, all executed by the Delta State government.

While speaking, Senator Ayu commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the work he is doing in the state.

“I had planned to visit Delta for a long time; I was salivating because I saw many of these projects on television. I am particularly happy that I am inaugurating this road named after my good friend, the late Ambassador Ralph Uwechue, a great intellectual, a diplomat and journalist par excellence and he deserves the honour that Delta has extended to him.

“You have done well for honouring citizens that have immensely contributed to the development of Delta and Nigeria. Delta indigenes have put Nigeria on the map in different ways, including football.





“Aside from road construction, you have done well in the health and education sectors but even if you do wonderful infrastructural projects and there is no human capital development, then you are not laying a solid foundation. Luckily for us, we have a cerebral governor who understands that you need an educated and healthy population and you have to protect that population with solid infrastructure.

“Delta is moving forward and it will continue to move forward. Delta State will always take its pride of place in Nigeria as one of the shining states of the PDP family,” Ayu said.

At Elumelu empowerment programme, the PDP’s national chairman urged politicians to place high premium on the welfare of citizens, especially the ordinary Nigerians.

In his remarks, Governor Okowa said that the project was dear to his heart because it had provided a permanent solution to the hitherto perennial flooding in the state capital.

He said that his administration had to undertake the project in spite of huge financial challenges when he came into office.

“This particular project is very dear to my heart, not because of the road but because of the storm drainage projects which you are inaugurating today.

“Some years ago, when I came into government, precisely in 2016, I slept and when I woke up, my ADC drew my attention that the fences of the Government House had been breached in two points, because the flood water coming from Okpanam had destroyed the fences that we had on either side. And I knew that I had a problem at hand.

“We had to call for a study to be made, that delayed us for another 12 months and by the 18th month, after the studies, we had to take a bold step.

“Today, by the special grace of God, we can now boast of roads that are passable and streets where people can now freely live. This is because a lot of people were actually packing out of this area,” Okowa said.

According to him, politicians should not forget the ordinary people because without them and the support of the people, they cannot be anything as far as politics is concerned.

He lauded Elumelu for his outstanding contributions towards human capital development of the people in his constituency, adding that Delta State was lucky to have such an outstanding personality and urged other representatives to replicate what Elumelu had done in their respective constituencies across the country.

Earlier, Elumelu had said that the programme was part of measures to give a sense of belonging to men, women and youths of his constituency.

He used the forum to give a score card of his representation in the area of wealth creation, security, health and physical infrastructure.