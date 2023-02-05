By Segun Adebayo

BEING driven by the passion to make her mark known in the society while proffering solutions to one of the many issues faced in the Accounting industry.

Dr. Ayebo Bolale Francine, a graduate of BSc. in Economics from the Ghana Institute of management and public administration is blazing the trail with her new discoveries and innovations which she believes can be geared towards promoting transparency in the sector.

Ayebo, who also obtained her Master’s degree in Accounting an business management, as well as her Doctorate in Accounting and Information Technology from Brunel University London, has worked with numerous companies and institutions spread across the country and in diaspora, making her discover the need for this new initiative.

Having acquired substantial amount of knowledge and skills in Accounting and Information Technology, Business management, Dr. Alebo has devised a model that is aimed at ensuring the adoption and implementation of Data mining within the accounting information system and how it can help improve accountability.

In her words; I believe that the world is evolving into a stage where things should be made easy for everyone, and that’s why I have come up with this model which I’m sure is crucial to the development of our industry,” she said.

She further added that; “It is a model moves for the adoption and implementation of Data mining within the Accounting system. I’m enthusiastic that this new development will foster accountability and move the industry to greater heights, “she added.

